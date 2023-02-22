EU carbon price passes symbolic 100 euros as reforms bite

The bloc's executive Commission wants European industries to reduce their emissions 62% by 2030 from 2005 levels, compared to a target of 43% under the previous rules. Those efforts received a boost from Europe's push to massively expand renewable power production at home following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the utility companies and heavy industries that currently have to buy carbon allowances will likely pass some of the cost on to consumers, this will mainly be felt in countries such as Poland, where electricity production relies heavily on coal, Pahle said.

In the medium term the price is expected to rise even further, to between 125 and 160 euros per ton by 2030, he said, not accounting for inflation.

Juliette de Grandpré, an expert at the Berlin-based think tank NewClimate, said the recent increase showed that — barring a sudden economic downturn — the price of emitting greenhouse gases in Europe will only go up.

“It’s going to increase further, just because we know that in 2038 there won't be any more allowances in the system,” she said. "That's only 15 years from now.”