EU calls for action to beef up Lithuania's Belarus border

“The unacceptable instrumentalization of people for political purposes must stop. Our first priority must be to assist Lithuania in security its border with Belarus,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson wrote to Lithuania’s 26 partner countries in a letter seen Thursday by The Associated Press.

“I call on all of you to contribute to this effort as a matter of priority,” Johansson said.

She said 35 officers from the EU's border and coast guard agency, Frontex, have now been deployed to Lithuania and four to EU neighbor Latvia, which also borders Belarus. More workers are due to be sent to help with border surveillance. Frontex is also providing equipment, including fingerprint scanners.

Johansson said the commission stands ready to provide 12 million euros ($14.3 million) to help meet urgent migrant reception and asylum processing needs, and that Lithuania can also benefit from other material aid including temporary shelter from the EU’s civil protection mechanism.

A commission team is to visit Lithuania to study ways to boost surveillance along its entire border with Belarus.

Lithuanian authorities believe most of the people attempting to enter the country traveled to the Belarus capital of Minsk on one of the four weekly flights from Iraq, which carry up to 500 passengers each.

In the letter, sent Wednesday, Johansson said the EU has been in contact with the Iraqi government “to better control flights to Belarus and readmit Iraqi nationals who want to return voluntarily or have no right to international protection.”

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Caption A migrant from Iraq stands in a sport hall where refugees live in a school building at the refugee camp in the village of Verebiejai, some 145km (99,1 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Lithuania has struggled with a flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, a huge influx that officials in the tiny Baltic country say was organized by Belarusian authorities as part of a "hybrid war" against the European Union. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Caption Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaks during her interview with the Associated Press in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus' presidential vote who was forced to flee to Lithuania after the election under authorities' pressure, shared that view. "It's obviously an attempt of revenge by Lukashenko's regime to Lithuania and the whole European Union for their support of the civil society in Belarus," she said. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Caption Migrants from Cameroon gather at the refugee camp in the village of Vydeniai, Lithuania, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Daily arrivals sometimes reach triple digits as migrants appear in the woods in front of Lithuanian border guards, run into local mushroom pickers or simply walk into towns. There are nearly 1,700 asylum seekers, most having arrived in recent weeks, compared with only 80 for all of 2020. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Caption Migrants wait to buy some things standing behind the fence at the refugee camp in the village of Verebiejai, some 145km (99,1 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Migrants at the school in the village of Verebiejai, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Vilnius, haven't been allowed to leave the premises and are under close police surveillance. Some have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated in the building. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis