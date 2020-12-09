EU border chief wins support amid migrant pushback reports

Johansson said the allegations are “not acceptable, and they have to be investigated and clarified.”

Some EU lawmakers say they have lost confidence in Leggeri and want him to resign.

The allegations are extremely embarrassing for the European Commission. In September it unveiled sweeping new reforms to the EU’s asylum system, which proved dismally inadequate when over 1 million migrants arrived in 2015, many of them Syrian refugees reaching the Greek islands via Turkey.

Included in the reforms is a system of independent monitoring by rights experts to ensure that there are no pushbacks at Europe’s borders.

“The European Union will remain, always, an asylum destination,” said commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, who helped draft the reforms. “Everyone who wishes to file an asylum claim has to have the right to do it.”

The 2015 migrant surge sparked one of Europe’s deepest crises as countries bickered over how best to manage the arrivals. Entries have dropped to a relative trickle in recent years, although many migrants still languish on Greek islands waiting for their asylum claims to be processed, or to be sent back.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The European Commission wants member states to reinforce external border controls and police cooperation to better protect the 27-nation bloc from extremist attacks. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

European Commissioner for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritas Schinas, left, and European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson participate in a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. The European Commission wants member states to reinforce external border controls and police cooperation to better protect the 27-nation bloc from extremist attacks. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq