EU border agency to help Cyprus with migrant repatriations

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri said after talks Wednesday with Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris that the small east Mediterranean island nation faces an “extraordinary challenge” that requires “extraordinary support” from Frontex amid increased migrant arrivals that the government says has stretched its ability to cope.

Leggeri said Frontex can bring in consular officials from foreign countries to confirm the identity of migrants and obtain permission to repatriate them. He said the agency can also organize flights directly from Cyprus, or with the assistance of other EU members.