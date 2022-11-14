EU border agency says illegal migration entries spiking

Frontex said that the high number of crossings on the West Balkans area “can be attributed to repeated attempts to cross the border by migrants already present” in the area, but also to people “abusing visa-free access to the region."

It said some migrants fly visa-free to Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, which isn't in the EU, and then head toward the external border of the 27-member bloc.

In response, Frontex has added more than 500 corps officers and staff to the region.

In total, more than 2,300 corps officers and Frontex staff are “taking part in various operational activities at the EU external border,” the agency said.

___

