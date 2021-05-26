EU beefs up disinformation code to prevent digital ad profit

EU officials said they were strengthening the three-year-old voluntary code to make it more effective at fighting the false information flooding tech platforms.

“We want to cut the systemic producers of disinformation off the money,” Vera Jourova, a vice president of the European Commission whose brief includes rule of law issues and disinformation, said in Brussels during a media briefing. “Disinformation still is something that sells well, so we want to also engage the advertising industry not to place ads next to disinformation."