EU approves $4.7 billion in state aid to carrier Air France

“This is good news for Air France and good news for the French,” Le Maire said on France Inter radio on Tuesday. Air France will give up 18 takeoff and landing slots — about 4% of its slots — at Paris-Orly airport, he detailed.

The French government, the airline’s largest single shareholder, has said it was essential to save the national carrier. Air France-KLM expects an operating loss of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2021.

“These first recapitalization measures are an important milestone for our group in this exceptionally challenging period,” said Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith in a statement. “They will provide Air France-KLM with greater stability to move forward when recovery starts, as large-scale vaccination progresses around the world and borders reopen.”

KLM said in a statement that the company “will also need capital" and that the Dutch state is in talks with Brussels for that purpose. Tn 2020, the Dutch state supported KLM with a 1 billion-euro ($1.18 billion) loan.

___

Corbet reported from Paris. Mike Corder contributed reporting from The Hague, Netherlands.