EU agrees on tighter rules for surveillance tech exports

"Today is a win for global human rights. We have set an important example for other democracies to follow," Marketa Gregorova, a European Parliament lawmaker who was one of the lead negotiators, said in a statement. "Authoritarian regimes will no longer be able to secretly get their hands on European cyber-surveillance."

The agreement comes after years of negotiations and still needs formal approval from the European Parliament and other bodies but that's expected to be a formality.

Human rights groups have been urging the EU to tighten up export rules. Amnesty International said in a recent report that the bloc's existing regulations fail to address the "rapidly changing surveillance dynamics" or take into account emerging risks posed by new digital surveillance technology. The group said it found three European companies that sold digital surveillance tech to China.