BreakingNews
Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
ajc logo
X

EU agrees deal to ban products which fuel deforestation

National & World News
1 hour ago
European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers and governments reached a deal Tuesday that would ban the import of products which contribute to deforestation around the world.

The preliminary agreement, which still needs to be formally adopted by the EU parliament, requires companies to verify that the goods they sell in the EU have not led to deforestation and forest degradation anywhere in the world as of 2021.

Companies need to show that goods they import comply with rules in the country of origin, including on human rights and the protection of indigenous people.

Forests around the world are increasingly under threat from clearance for timber and agriculture, including soybean and palm oil. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that 420 million hectares (1.6 million square miles) of forest - an area larger than the EU - were destroyed between 1990 and 2020.

Pascal Canfin, who chairs the European Parliament’s environment committee, said the agreement by the 27-nation bloc marks a “world first.”

“Europe will close its doors to the everyday products that have the highest impact on deforestation in the world if their importers are not able to demonstrate, with supporting documents, that they do not come from deforested areas,” he said. "It’s the coffee we drink in the morning, the chocolate we eat, the charcoal we use in our barbecues, the paper in our books. It’s radical, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

More than 100 countries pledged last year to halt and reverse global deforestation by 2030, as part of efforts to combat climate change. Forests are an important natural means of removing greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, since plants absorb carbon dioxide when they grow.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum8h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
14h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
13h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett invited to Heisman ceremony
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

APD officer critical after being hit by drunk driver during foot chase, cops say
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: David R. Martin

Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth
16m ago
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
17m ago
Turkey says Finland must end arms embargo to join NATO
19m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
46m ago
First voters in Georgia runoff say they know the election’s importance
13h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top