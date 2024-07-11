EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access 'tap to pay' iPhone tech to resolve antitrust case

LONDON (AP) — The European Union says it's accepting Apple's pledge to open up its "tap to pay" iPhone payment system to rivals as a way to resolve an antitrust case and head off a hefty fine.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, said Thursday that it's accepting the commitments that Apple offered earlier this year and will make them legally binding.

The Commission had accused Apple in 2022 of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to its mobile payment technology.