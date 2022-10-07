Ethnic Bulgarian group's name stirs anger in North Macedonia

North Macedonia's main opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party said Friday it would push for legislation to prevent the creation of similar clubs and their use of names linked with the fascist past. Party lawmaker Rashela Mizrahi said opening such clubs is “more than a provocation.”

Jewish community groups in North Macedonia also expressed shock at the ethnic Bulgarian organization's choice of name.

The head of the Ohrid club, Tome Blazevski, said his organization had not aimed to provoke, but wanted to show respect for the former king.

Bulgaria has blocked North Macedonia's attempts to join the EU, accusing the government in Skopje of disrespecting shared cultural and historic ties. Among Sofia’s key demands were acknowledging that the language of North Macedonia derived from Bulgarian, along with changes in history text books and the recognition of a Bulgarian minority.

The size of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia is a matter of contention. Official data from North Macedonia's 2021 census put it at 3,504 people, or about 0.2% of the population. Bulgaria has doubted the figure, noting that about 90,000 of North Macedonia’s roughly 2 million people received dual Bulgarian citizenship over the last two decades based on family roots.

While still named Macedonia, North Macedonia had a long-running dispute over culture and history with southern neighbor Greece. It ended with the change of name, and Athens dropping its objections to its neighbor joining NATO and the EU.