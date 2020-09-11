Ethiopian region votes, defying federal government and PM

“These types of small gatherings won’t be a headache for us,” Abiy added.

Some 2.7 million people in the Tigray region had been expected to cast their votes at more than 2,600 polling stations, regional election officials said. They are electing members of the regional parliament, which in turn will choose the region’s cabinet and administrators.

“I am here because I want to exercise my self-governance rights,” said one voter, Tekeste Girmay, adding that the authorities “will have a big role in preventing coronavirus from spreading.” Ethiopia in recent weeks saw a sharp rise in confirmed cases.

Two residents of the regional capital, Mekelle, told The Associated Press there was tight security in the city and surrounding areas. Bikes and auto rickshaws were banned from the city as of Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Ethiopian security officials removed reporters from a plane heading to the region, confiscating their I.D.s, cameras and other equipment. Separately, a non-governmental organization told the AP they were barred from observing the election “for no sufficient reason.”

The group, Seb Hidri, said the Tigray People’s Liberation Front was behind the ban.

As polls closed, the Tigray region’s communications office called the election a historic victory and great achievement. It labeled the federal government as “dictatorial” and said the vote was “vital for the Tigray people because it reassures their destiny and self-determination.”

Tigray TV, a regional broadcaster, said results should be announced Thursday.

Residents cast their votes in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Residents cast their votes in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Residents cast their votes in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman has her temperature taken, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, before casting her vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Residents cast their votes in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Residents queue to cast their votes in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman holds her documents as she waits to cast her vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man sanitizes his hands, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, before casting his vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man casts his vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A member of Tigray Special Forces casts his vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man casts his vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. People began voting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Wednesday in a local election defying the federal government and increasing political tensions in Africa's second most populous country. Writing in Tigrigna reads "A ballot box". (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited