ajc logo
X

Ethiopian leader called war 'epitome of hell.' Now he's back

FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed waves to the crowd at a large rally in his support, in Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 23, 2018. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)
Caption
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed waves to the crowd at a large rally in his support, in Meskel Square in the capital, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 23, 2018. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

National & World News
By CARA ANNA, Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power. He's done it again this week by announcing that, after a year of waging war, he will lead it from the battlefront.

Abiy's rule has been short in the vast sweep of Ethiopian history, but he has spent almost all his life preparing for it. Told as a child by his mother that she believed he would lead Ethiopia, he now speaks of martyrdom, if needed, to hold the nation together.

Abiy rocketed to office out of seemingly nowhere in 2018 with vows of dramatic reforms to a long-repressive national government. He also announced he would make peace with neighboring Eritrea after years of bitter conflict. For that, the youthful prime minister was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Then, less than a year later, Abiy announced his military was at war with the leaders of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, who had dominated the previous national government but quickly found friction with the prime minister. Political differences turned to gunfire in November 2020.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since then, and close to half a million people inside Tigray now face the world’s worst famine crisis in a decade, one that the United States has called “entirely man-made.”

The 45-year-old Abiy has now plunged into the fight, arriving at the battlefront on Tuesday, a government spokesman said.

The prime minister is no stranger to war. As a teenager, he joined fighters who eventually overthrew the country’s Marxist Derg regime, then signed up for the new government's military. He took part in Ethiopia’s war against Eritrea as a radio operator, serving at the border in Tigray, and later became a lieutenant colonel.

Now roles are dramatically reversed. The Tigray fighters Abiy once called friends are now the enemy, and the Eritrean soldiers he once fought have been allowed to join the war as Ethiopia's allies.

Years after his career turned from the military to politics, Abiy faces a battlefield challenge he has never faced before: Commanding an army.

But the prime minister is known as a man with a sense of destiny.

He “clearly has a personal sense of his right to be ruler of Ethiopia and take on the responsibility it entails,” said Christopher Clapham, a retired professor associated with the University of Cambridge.

Overseeing the fracture of Ethiopia, a nation with a 3,000-year history, would be a “massive blow” to Abiy, Clapham said, and by heading to the battlefront he is following the tradition of emperors.

But emperors can fall, and governments, too. The rival Tigray forces, whose advance on Ethiopia’s capital in recent weeks prompted a national state of emergency, want to see Abiy gone, by force if needed.

The deeply religious prime minister came to office preaching national unity, and representing it as well. The son of a Christian and Muslim and of mixed ethnic heritage, he shocked Africa's second-most populous country by apologizing for the past government's abuses. Tigrayans have recalled cheering him on, at first.

“War is the epitome of hell for all involved,” Abiy said in his Nobel address in those earlier days.

Now the hardened positions by the warring sides, each believing they can be victorious, have tested the efforts of mediators from the United States and African Union. Abiy believes the Tigray forces will be pushed back into their region, U.S. envoy Jeffrey Feltman said this week. But he added, “I question that confidence.”

The war front, Feltman said, is edging closer to Ethiopia’s capital, with the Tigray fighters newly on the move toward Debre Sina, less than a day’s drive from Addis Ababa. The fighters are also trying to cut off a crucial supply line from neighboring Djibouti, a further threat to Africa’s diplomatic capital.

Accordingly, a growing number of countries have told their citizens to leave immediately. And the U.S. has told Americans again and again that no Afghanistan-style evacuation is coming for them.

The war, Abiy said in announcing his move to the battlefront, “is a struggle that determines whether we exist or not. But we will definitely win. It is unthinkable for Ethiopia to be defeated. We are in a time when it requires to lead the country by paying the sacrifice.”

He called on fellow Ethiopians to meet him there.

FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's book "Medemer", or "Synergy" is displayed after it was launched in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Oct. 19, 2019. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)
Caption
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's book "Medemer", or "Synergy" is displayed after it was launched in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Oct. 19, 2019. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

FILE - Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki, right, is welcomed by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 2nd right, for his first visit in 22 years, at the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 14, 2018. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)
Caption
FILE - Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki, right, is welcomed by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 2nd right, for his first visit in 22 years, at the airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on July 14, 2018. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses for the media after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway on Dec. 10, 2019. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses for the media after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway on Dec. 10, 2019. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)

Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen

Credit: Hakon Mosvold Larsen

FILE - Ethiopians read newspapers and magazines reporting on the military confrontation in the country, one of which shows a photograph of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on a street in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 7, 2020. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/File)
Caption
FILE - Ethiopians read newspapers and magazines reporting on the military confrontation in the country, one of which shows a photograph of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on a street in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 7, 2020. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 7, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Caption
FILE - A fighter loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) mans a guard post on the outskirts of the town of Hawzen in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 7, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - People are seen in front of clouds of black smoke from fires in the aftermath at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Oct. 20, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/File)
Caption
FILE - People are seen in front of clouds of black smoke from fires in the aftermath at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Oct. 20, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Caption
FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia on June 16, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)
Caption
FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia on June 16, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

FILE - Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at the start of the conflict one year ago, at a candlelit event outside the city administration in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Nov. 3, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/File)
Caption
FILE - Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at the start of the conflict one year ago, at a candlelit event outside the city administration in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Nov. 3, 2021. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is already a veteran at surprising the world in just three years in power and has done it again in Nov. 2021 by announcing that, after a year of war, he would now lead it from the battlefront. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
The Latest
'Get Back' series dispels, and confirms, some Beatle myths
9m ago
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ St. Louis departure
11m ago
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
12m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top