Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights with Boeing 737-Max

The airline said in a statement Tuesday that passengers on the day's flight included government officials and diplomats.

The airline's CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement that “in line with our initially stated commitment to become among the last airlines to return the B737-Max, we have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous recertification process and we have ensured that our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians and cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet.”