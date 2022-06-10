BreakingNews
U.S. to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
ajc logo
X

Ethiopia says willing to resume dam talks with Egypt, Sudan

FILE - Ethiopians protest against international pressure on the government over the conflict in Tigray, below a banner referring to The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, at a demonstration organised by the city mayor's office held at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on May 30, 2021. A senior Ethiopian official said Friday, June 10, 2022 his country is interested in resuming talks with Egypt and Sudan on the huge and controversial Blue Nile dam that will be Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Ethiopians protest against international pressure on the government over the conflict in Tigray, below a banner referring to The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, at a demonstration organised by the city mayor's office held at a stadium in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on May 30, 2021. A senior Ethiopian official said Friday, June 10, 2022 his country is interested in resuming talks with Egypt and Sudan on the huge and controversial Blue Nile dam that will be Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
A senior Ethiopian official says his country is interested in resuming talks with Egypt and Sudan on a huge and controversial Blue Nile dam that will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior Ethiopian official says his country is interested in resuming talks with Egypt and Sudan on a huge and controversial Blue Nile dam that will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant.

The comment by Sileshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s former negotiator on the dam and now the country’s ambassador to the United States, came during a meeting with the new U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer.

A statement by Ethiopia’s foreign ministry on Friday cited the ambassador as highlighting “Ethiopia’s interest to resume the African Union-led trilateral negotiation over the GERD,” or Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The multi-billion-dollar project is expected to bring electricity to millions of off-grid Ethiopians, but Sudan and Egypt fear it will reduce the amount of water they receive from the Nile River.

Several past rounds of negotiations among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan have failed. Egypt fears a quick filling of the dam will reduce its share of Nile waters and seeks a binding legal agreement in case of a dispute.

In February, Ethiopia said it had begun producing power from one unit of the dam.

Earlier on Friday, the foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters the third filling of the dam is on schedule this year.

“We have been saying since the start of the dam’s construction that tripartite talks will continue,” he added.

Editors' Picks
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
6h ago
Clayton County CFO apparently fired after contract renewal rejected
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train
19h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson makes headway on extension to speed Plane Train
19h ago
Eminent domain use by Avondale Estates may kill affordable housing project
5h ago
The Latest
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
27m ago
AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow
27m ago
Biden, leaders reach migration pact despite attendance flap
28m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top