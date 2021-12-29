Ethiopia passes law to start national dialogue commission

Some government officials have said specifically that the new commission will not be engaging in talks with the Tigray organization.

But the commission's creation may be an effort to respond to the international community's persistent calls for a cease-fire and inclusive dialogue to resolve the conflict, said Tsedale Lemma, CEO of Jakenn Publishing, publisher of the prominent Addis Standard media outlet.

“When the international community requested holding inclusive dialogue to address Ethiopia’s deepening crisis, there is no ambiguity on the need for such dialogue to be truly inclusive by having various stakeholders, including armed groups, be a part of the process,” Tsedale told The Associated Press.

The government so far has a strict policy of no negotiations with the armed groups, she said.

“With this as a background, it’s safe to say that the National Dialogue Commission is just an extension of the government’s inadequate attempt at scratching the thick surface in Ethiopia’s otherwise multi-layered and complex political crisis,” she said.

The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia continues to urge its citizens wishing to leave the country to do so by taking commercial flights.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on the situation in Ethiopia, spokesman for the U.S. State Department, Ned Price, said on Wednesday.

"They agreed on the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities, unhindered humanitarian access, an end to human rights abuses and violations, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict,” Price said.

But Ethiopian officials have continued to protest that the U.S. and other Western countries are interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

“These (Western) countries, especially the U.S., are supporting the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front in addition to putting various pressures on Ethiopia,” Zadig Abrha, an official within the Ethiopian Prime Minister's office, said on Wednesday.

Ethiopia’s federal army and its allied forces recaptured swathes of areas in the Amhara and Afar region in recent weeks that were in the hands of Tigray forces since July.

Ethiopia’s devastating war is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others, pushing hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions in the Tigray region, according to aid groups.

Both sides in the conflict have been accused of committing widespread abuses, killings and sexual violence.