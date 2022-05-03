Ethiopia detains 76 over Eid al-Fitr prayer unrest

Amid these tensions, scores of thousands of Muslims gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers on Monday in the capital city’s central Meskel Square where they planned to walk to the nearby stadium.

The procession became violent after tear gas was fired by police. Some windows were smashed, a nearby museum was attacked and rocks were thrown at police, according to local reports. Police arrested some of the protesters.

“A few individuals have caused an unrest that led to damages to property and injuries to security forces. Seventy-six suspects are now under custody,” Ethiopia's security task force said in a statement Tuesday without providing more details.

“We are investigating the causes of these clashes and will inform the public on our findings,” Markos Tadesse, a spokesman for the Addis Ababa police, said.

“It was all peaceful until one of the security personnel fired tear gas toward the crowd,” Najib Amin, an eyewitness said, adding that angry people then started throwing rocks in protest.

“It all came out of control after that. Several children were separated from their family members and some buildings around Meskel Square were hit by rocks,” he said.

The majority of Ethiopia's 115 million people are Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. About 34% of the population are Muslims.

Ethiopia’s religious groups have long coexisted peacefully, but ethnic and religious tensions have grown recently.

The ongoing civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region has exacerbated ethnic tensions. It's estimated that conflict has caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people, especially of the Tigray ethnic group, according to international aid groups.