Eswatini leader dies of virus amid new wave in South Africa

South Africa recorded 7,999 new infections and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases to 860,964.

The country has already imposed tougher restrictions in the metropolitan area of Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape province, which has been identified as a virus hotspot. These restrictions include limited hours for the sale of alcohol and a nighttime curfew.

The four provinces of Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng have been identified as key drivers of new infections. There are concerns that new infections will increase drastically during the upcoming festive season, as South Africans traditionally travel to visit families.