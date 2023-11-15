Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas signals her interest in NATO's top job

NATO's current chief Jens Stoltenberg is due to step down in October 2024 after 10 years in the post.

Kallas, a 46-year-old lawyer, has been one of the most vocal European backers of Ukraine and a fierce critic of Russia within the European Union and NATO.

Among other things, she has pressed NATO to provide a more thorough defense plan for the three Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — that all border Russia.

However, some NATO diplomats and security policy experts have said Kallas may be too hawkish for the taste of some members in the 31-member alliance.

At home in Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, her popularity peaked during the spring after her Reform Party scored an overwhelming victory in the March general election where Ukraine emerged a major theme.

However, her popularity crashed in August after Estonian media reports revealed that her husband had remained a key shareholder in a transportation company which had continued to operate in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kallas had previously called for Estonian companies to cease operations in Russia.

She has denied knowing the details of her husband’s business activities and has refused to resign despite urged to do so by President Alar Karis and the vast majority of Estonians as measured in recent opinion polls.

Among the other leading candidates for the NATO post, the outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has indicated his interest.