ajc logo
X

Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government

Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Combined ShapeCaption
Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

National & World News
By JARI TANNER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Estonia’s governing center-right Reform Party has reached a tentative deal to form a coalition government with two other parties

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia's governing center-right Reform Party of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has reached a tentative deal to form a coalition government with two other parties, ending a month-long political stalemate in the Baltic nation.

Kallas, prime minister of the European Union and NATO nation since January 2021, kicked out the left-leaning Center Party from the two-party coalition on June 3 following disputes over spending and welfare policies amid increasing household costs due to high inflation.

The politically liberal Reform Party that runs on a conservative fiscal policy platform said late Friday it has struck a coalition deal with the opposition Social Democrats and the small conservative Fatherland ("Isamaa") party.

The three parties together muster a comfortable 56-seat majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature. Through the arrangement, which is to be finalized in the next few days, Kallas, who is Estonia’s first female prime minister, avoids governing a one-party minority government.

According to Postimees, Estonia’s leading newspaper, the 44-year-old Kallas will head the new government that is expected to be appointed by President Alar Karis by mid-July. Kallas, however, needs to first formally step down before being reappointed, the newspaper said.

The new government will be short-lived as Estonia is scheduled to hold a general election in March.

Karis said the new Cabinet has no time to rest given Estonia’s economic woes and the consequences of neighboring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Estonia will have new ministers who must quickly start work to lead our people through inflation and what lies ahead in the autumn and winter in regard to energy prices,” Karis said, adding that all of Europe was facing a security crisis due to Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Estonia’s inflation rate is now the highest in the 19-nation eurozone, with annual inflation hitting 22% in June, according to Eurostat, the EU statistics agency. High energy prices are one of the main causes of inflation in the Baltic nation of 1.3 million people.

Combined ShapeCaption
Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined ShapeCaption
Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined ShapeCaption
Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined ShapeCaption
Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Credit: Sergei Grits

Editors' Picks
GOP congressmen pressure UGA over ‘pregnancy centers’ website4h ago
Judicial committee to investigate hiring of controversial law clerk
21h ago
Ex-substitute teacher charged with 11 sex offenses involving Hall County student
19h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Hot day should end with rain, relief from high temps
14h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Hot day should end with rain, relief from high temps
14h ago
Ronald Acuña is Braves’ only All-Star starter; Dansby Swanson edged out
16h ago
The Latest
Ex-president of Mexico Luis Echeverria dies at 100
4m ago
Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian GP sprint
7m ago
Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam
11m ago
Featured
The increase in sales prices for homes has helped increase property values, which is making homeowners pay more in school property taxes. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Most metro Atlanta school boards reduce or maintain property tax rates
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
21h ago
Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top