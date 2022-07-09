Estonian PM reaches coalition deal for majority government

The new government will be short-lived as Estonia is scheduled to hold a general election in March.

Karis said the new Cabinet has no time to rest given Estonia’s economic woes and the consequences of neighboring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Estonia will have new ministers who must quickly start work to lead our people through inflation and what lies ahead in the autumn and winter in regard to energy prices,” Karis said, adding that all of Europe was facing a security crisis due to Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Estonia’s inflation rate is now the highest in the 19-nation eurozone, with annual inflation hitting 22% in June, according to Eurostat, the EU statistics agency. High energy prices are one of the main causes of inflation in the Baltic nation of 1.3 million people.

