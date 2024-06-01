Estonia ratifies CERN accession to become 24th member in one of Europe's key scientific bodies

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s government has ratified the country’s full membership in the European Organization for Nuclear Research, a move that will give companies, scientists and teachers in the Baltic nation complete access to one of Europe’s main research and scientific organizations.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, has been an associate member of the organization — known by its French abbreviation, CERN — since February 2021. In March, the current CERN countries voted in favor of admitting Estonia as the 24th member in the body that is based in a suburb of Geneva on the Switzerland-French border.

“Full membership of CERN is important for Estonia since it will mean that there will no longer be any financial ceiling when it comes to us taking part in tenders and entering into employment contracts,” said Tiit Riisalo, Estonia's minister of economic affairs and information technology, in a statement Friday.