Estonia changes tack, won't side against Israel in UN votes

“Estonia is a member of the EU, and if the EU has a common political position including some U.N. resolutions as well ... then naturally we will act in accordance with a jointly agreed EU position,” he said.

However, should the 27 EU countries have differences of opinion, Reinsalu said Estonia would now as a rule align its voting position with Washington.

Reinsalu, who resumed the post of Estonia’s top diplomat in July, didn’t explain what prompted the Baltic nation to make the policy shift.

Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million, held a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council in 2020-2021.

This story has been corrected to show that the Israeli government isn't based in Tel Aviv.