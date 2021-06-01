Essential Quality is 2-1 morning line favorite for Belmont

“It’s a lot of respect that they’re giving Charlie,” O'Neill said.

Hall of Famer John Velazquez will ride Rombauer, who drew the third post position just outside Essential Quality and No. 1 Bourbonic, who is back after skipping the Preakness.

Bourbonic is 15-1, No. 5 France Go de Ina is 30-1, No. 6 Known Agenda is 6-1, No. 7 Rock Your World is 9-2 and No. 8 Overtook 20-1.

“I think the key to the race is how much pace with Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World,” said trainer Todd Pletcher, who has three of the eight horses in the race: Bourbonic, Known Agenda and Overtook.

Pletcher's longtime assistant, Michael McCarthy, won the Preakness with Rombauer in first Triple Crown race as a trainer. Pletcher joked, “The pressure’s all on him,” going into the Belmont.

It might actually be on Cox given the lofty expectations on Essential Quality. Retired jockey Jerry Bailey said that considering the rough trip Essential Quality got in the Derby, the grey colt was the best horse in the race.

“He is just a grinder,” said Bailey, who is now an NBC Sports analyst. “He’s built perfectly for this kind of race. His running style is exactly the style that you want for the Belmont Stakes. He just keeps coming. That he definitely has in his favor.”

The 1 1/2-mile distance is the unknown. The Belmont is back to its traditional “test of the champion” distance on the giant Belmont Park oval known as “Big Sandy” after the race was shortened in 2020 because it led off the Triple Crown.

“We’re kind of in the same boat as everybody here,” France Go de Ina trainer Hideyuki Mori said through interpreter Kate Hunter. “No one’s run a mile and a half before, so we’re all on the same page.”

If anyone but Rombauer wins the Belmont, it'll mark the third consecutive year and fifth in the past eight with a different horse winning each of the Triple Crown races.

“It should be an interesting race,” said Pletcher, who is looking for his fourth Belmont victory.

___

FILE - John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit, right, leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot Rod Charlie and Luis Saez on Essential Quality to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., in this Saturday, May 1, 2021, file photo. Essential Quality was set as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes. Essential Quality went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

The results of the post-position draw for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race are displayed on a screen at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Trainer Doug O'Neill is interviewed after the post-position draw for the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig