Arrest made in triple homicide at Grantville gun range, GBI says
ESPN's Vitale rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

FILE - ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale poses before an NCAA college basketball game between between Texas A&M and Arkansas at the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He tweeted Thursday, April 14, 2022, that he was cancer-free, and posted a video of himself ringing the bell in excitement. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida

Dick Vitale smiled. “Hey, ring that bell baby,” he said. “Ring that bell.”

This time, Vitale wasn't calling a big dunk or a clutch play by another college basketball star. It was his own victory, his own Big Dance in April.

The famed college basketball figure, a former coach and longtime broadcaster for ESPN, is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He tweeted Thursday that he was cancer-free, and posted a video of himself ringing the bell in excitement.

Vitale, 82, said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN's first college basketball broadcast.

For nearly as long as Vitale has been a part of college basketball, he has been fighting against cancer. He helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his iconic “Don’t give up” speech.

A prominent fundraiser for children’s cancer research, Vitale is planning his 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala in early May in Sarasota. The event has raised more than $50 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Investigators made an arrest in the Grantville gun range triple homicide Friday.

T'Rhigi Craig Diggs, 3, was struck by a bullet April 1, 2018, and killed. Christopher Cullins, 19, pleaded guilty in a DeKalb County courtroom Friday.

Credit: Family photo via WSBTV.com

3h ago
Rashad Richey has offered a $10,000 reward for information about the shooting of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson at the Golden Glide skating rink.

Credit: AJC Composite

7h ago
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

5h ago
Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

5h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

9h ago
