ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement

ESPN and ABC will also have first choice of which conference final series to air as well as half of the first- and second-round games.

Even more significant for ESPN and Disney is that the NHL.TV package — which has more than 1,000 out-of-market games — will move to the ESPN+ streaming service and will be a part of the base package.

ESPN will also produce 75 national games per season that will streamed exclusively on both ESPN+ and Hulu.

"This agreement serves as a blueprint for sports deals in the future. We know the power of the NHL and are thrilled to welcome it back as a significant new pillar across our platforms, and we look forward to connecting more deeply and directly with some of the sports world’s most passionate fans,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.

NBC is in the final season of a 10-year contract worth $2 billion that gives it national NHL rights, but the league will air on multiple networks in its next agreement.

NBC has aired games since 2005 and is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup Finals.

Fox Sports and CBS are also likely to put in bids. Fox had NHL rights from 1995-99. Where all three networks stand could become clearer after the NFL’s television rights are finalized.

