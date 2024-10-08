ESPN hires Shams Charania to replace Adrian Wojnarowski as senior NBA insider

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Shams Charania has been hired as ESPN's senior NBA insider, replacing his mentor Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charania announced the move on social media on Monday. Wojnarowski announced on Sept. 18 he was leaving ESPN to become the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team.

“I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide,” Charania said on his post on X.