Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Escaped otter is home safe but zoo says her pal is still on the loose

One of two North American river otters who escaped from a Wisconsin zoo last month has returned home safe and sound
By Associated Press
28 minutes ago

Ophelia the escaped zoo otter is back home but Louie remains elusive — perhaps in search of a mate.

The two North American river otters escaped two weeks ago from the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ophelia was captured Friday night, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Her return was kept under wraps until Tuesday while she was held for observation. A veterinarian’s examination Monday cleared her for return to her enclosure.

However, she “may not always be visible to guests,” the zoo said. “Ophelia has always been a bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day.”

The mammals escaped through a hole in a fence during a snow storm.

Louie remains on the lam. “This is otter breeding season and we expect that, as a male otter, Louie is likely ranging a bit further from home than Ophelia did.”

It's unlikely Louie is too far away, the zoo said. Otters are territorial creatures.

He's undoubtedly safe — otters are native to the area — and poses no harm to humans.

The zoo has had help from a tracker, motion-activated cameras and reports from residents who see the critters, particularly those who are able to take photos or video of the animal.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo provided by the Alaska National Guard shows an airplane partially submerged into the ice of Tustumena Lake at the toe of a glacier on Monday, March 24, 2025, near Soldotna, Alaska. (Alaska National Guard via AP)

Credit: AP

Pilot rescued with 2 girls from icy Alaska lake was not authorized to have passengers, official says

19 New England sea turtles are back in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida after rehabbing in Missouri

Body of nonverbal 5-year-old boy found in Gwinnett pond, police say

The Latest

Hundreds of employees wait in line wrapped around the outside of the Health and Human Services headquarters building, Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Amanda Seitz)

Credit: AP

Mass layoffs are underway at the nation's public health agencies

5m ago

Paraguay recalls ambassador to Brazil and suspends dam talks over espionage revelations

12m ago

Most immigrants at risk of deportation from US are Christian, report finds

16m ago

Featured

Former CDC employee Barbara Marston (right) protests the recent firings and budget cuts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC

Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says

1h ago