Error messages and lengthy online queues frustrate fans scrambling to secure Oasis reunion tickets

By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Some Oasis fans celebrated like a champagne supernova, while others looked back in anger Saturday on Saturday as online ticket sites strained under demand for the band's first shows for 15 years.

The Britpop-era behemoth led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher is scheduled to play 17 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin starting July 4.

More than 1 million tickets went on sale Saturday morning, with prices starting at about 74 pounds (just under $100) and rising to a 506-pound ($666) package that includes a pre-show party and merchandise.

Some people attempting to get onto the handful of authorized sales sites, including Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours, received error messages, while many others were informed they were in a lengthy queue.

Josh Jeffery, a videographer who lives near Edinburgh, spent hours moving up the online ticket queue, before “the whole site collapsed” at the last step.

“I’ve given up, my friends have given up," said Jeffery, who first saw Oasis in Manchester as a teenager in 1996. “We just decided it’s too much hassle.

“As I was in the queue, I heard ‘Wonderwall’ blasting out from my neighbor’s house," he added ruefully. "He’d obviously got tickets.”

Some fans managed to buy tickets through a presale lottery on Friday. Barista Isabelle Doyle said she was “over the moon” after snagging two seats for one of the band's London shows.

“I’ve been a fan of Oasis for about 10 years now, literally since I was 11 years old," the 21-year-old said. "Finally to be able to see them after they got me through as a teenager, it’s absolutely amazing and I’m so excited.”

Within hours, tickets began to be offered on resale websites for as much as 6,000 pounds ($7,800). Oasis issued a warning, saying tickets could only be resold at face value through authorized sites.

“Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters,” it said in a statement.

Megan Gordon, a 25-year-old fan from Manchester, said she was “fuming” after failing to get tickets on Saturday.

“I don’t really want to pay resale, but I will,” she said.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits including "Wonderwall", "Champagne Supernova" and "Don't Look Back in Anger." Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and singer sibling Liam.

Oasis split in 2009, with Noel Gallagher quitting the band after a backstage dustup with his brother at a festival near Paris. While the Gallagher brothers, now aged 57 and 51, haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs. They’ve also each fired off criticisms of the other in the press.

Announcing the reunion, the band said fans would experience “the spark and intensity” that occurs only when they appear on stage together.

Alice Enders, head of research at media consultancy Enders Analysis, said touring was now the major source of revenue for many musicians, and Oasis could expect a big payday — though the tour, limited for now to the U.K. and Ireland, pales in comparison to global juggernauts like Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

She said Oasis is playing catch-up in a live music market that has seen “a relentless climb in expenditure, consumer expenditure, demand for festivals."

“It’s been 15 years of a mega-trend that they missed out on, basically,” Enders said. "So it’s a good thing they’re jumping on now. ... If they wait too long, then they are just a bunch of old geezers.”

The tour is due to begin July 4 and 5 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Oasis will also perform at Heaton Park in Manchester, on July 11, 12, 16, 19 and 20; London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25, 26 and 30 and Aug. 2 and 3; Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Aug. 8, 9 and 12; and Croke Park in Dublin on Aug. 16 and 17.

The host cities anticipate an economic boost to hotels, bars, restaurants and shops — especially Manchester, the band’s hometown and a city renowned for its musical heritage.

Sacha Lord, Manchester’s official nighttime economy adviser, said “there’s a big buzz” in the city about the reunion.

“This is a homecoming gig,” he said. “When they set foot on that stage for the first time, it’s going to be a really special moment.”

Fans acknowledged that, given the brothers' frequent feuds, there is a risk not all the dates will go to plan. But most were undeterred.

Louise Hudson got tickets for London's Wembley Arena, and plans a “family night out” with her brother, sister-in-law and niece.

As for the Gallaghers, “if they fall out, they fall out," she said. "Families, eh?”

Associated Press video journalist Kwiyeon Ha in Manchester contributed to this report.

FILE - Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Noel Gallagher's performs as part of 'Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

FILE - Members of British rock band Oasis pose for photos ahead of a concert in Hong Kong, Feb. 25, 2006. From left are, Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell, and Liam Gallagher. (AP Photo/Lo Sai Hung)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

