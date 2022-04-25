Parkland shooter's jury search restarts due to judge's error

“Neither side has been able to talk to these jurors. In a capital case, the questioning of jurors is important. It is of the utmost importance," McCann said. "This is not harmless error.”

Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead public defender, strongly disagreed with the decision. She said Scherer should wait until next week to see if the 11 jurors returned and could be questioned.

“We have a right to speak to those jurors” before they are dismissed, McNeill said. She asked that her side be given until Monday afternoon to research the issue. Scherer sided with the prosecution, while saying she might reconsider if the defense can make a persuasive argument after it finishes its research.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 and wounding 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. The 12-member jury that will be selected after a two-month winnowing process will decide if he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. The misstep will push back opening statements from June 14 to June 21. They had already been delayed from May 31.

Having to start all over again has been a possibility since Scherer made the error on April 5 during questioning of a group of 60 potential jurors, the fifth of 21 panels that had appeared before the judge, prosecutors and the defense.

With the previous four groups and every group since, Scherer only asked potential jurors if they knew Cruz or any of the attorneys and if they had any personal or work hardships that would make it impossible for them to serve from June through September. With the fifth group, however, she also asked if any of the candidates would not follow the law if chosen. A couple people put up their hands, then a couple more until soon there were 11 hands held aloft.

Scherer expressed surprise at the number, but dismissed them without further questioning, drawing an objection from Cruz’s attorneys in a private sidebar after they left. The defense wanted Scherer to question them further to make sure they actually believed and understood what they were saying and were not simply trying to avoid jury service. Florida jury candidates who say they can’t serve are almost always questioned, regardless of the reasons they give.

Scherer, realizing her error, tried to have the jurors returned, but all except one had left the courthouse. She said the Broward County Sheriff’s Office would deliver summonses to them, but that was not done for unexplained reasons. Even if all had returned, they still might have been disqualified because they had not been given the order that Scherer gave to other potential jurors to not discuss or read about the case.

“I will never make that mistake again,” Scherer told attorneys the day after her error.

David Weinstein, a Miami defense attorney and former prosecutor, said Monday that the prosecutors are correct, to a point. They, the victims and their next of kin “all have a right to a fair trial, but that right can’t trump the rights of a criminal defendant.”

“What the state is seeking to prevent, more than anything else, is a penalty phase that has been tainted at this early stage,” he said. If Cruz receives a death sentence, that could result in it being thrown out on appeal, he said. “From their perspective, the judge can wipe the slate clean and start over."

But the defense, he said, will argue on appeal that by starting again over their objection, Cruz is being subjected to unconstitutional double jeopardy and cannot be sentenced to death. He said the fact that Scherer ruled before fully hearing the defense's arguments makes her decision even more “problematic.”

The jurors who are selected will decide whether aggravating factors — the multiple deaths, the planning Cruz put into the killings and the cruelty with which they were carried out — outweigh mitigating factors such as the defendant’s lifelong mental and emotional problems, possible sexual abuse and the death of his parents.

For Cruz to be executed, the jury must vote unanimously for death. If one or more vote against it, he will be sentenced to life without parole.

Given Cruz’s notoriety and the hatred many in the community have for him, finding jurors who can be fair promises to be an excruciatingly long process. Jurors who pass the first stage by saying they can serve four months complete questionnaires about their backgrounds and their beliefs on the death penalty. The answers are given to both sides, and then prospects are brought back in several weeks later for further questioning, including whether they can be fair to Cruz.

Both sides then get to ask questions and can try to “rehabilitate” jurors who they believe might be favorable for their side. For example, jurors who say they are morally opposed to the death penalty would normally be dismissed as unfair to the prosecution, but the defense can ask questions about whether they could still vote for the death penalty if the law required it. If the judge is convinced that they could, the juror could still be seated.

Caption Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speak before the start of jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. McCann, on behalf of the prosecution, proposed excusing all of the jury panels screened to date and starting over due to an issue with 11 jurors who were prematurely released from service. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Caption Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann, left, and Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speak before the start of jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. McCann, on behalf of the prosecution, proposed excusing all of the jury panels screened to date and starting over due to an issue with 11 jurors who were prematurely released from service. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Credit: Amy Beth Bennett Credit: Amy Beth Bennett