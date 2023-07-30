Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes

A massive wildfire burning out of control in California’s Mojave National Preserve is spreading rapidly amid erratic winds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 5 hours ago
X

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire burning out of control in California's Mojave National Preserve was spreading rapidly amid erratic winds, while firefighters reported progress against another major blaze to the southwest that prompted evacuations.

The York Fire that erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday and sent smoke further east into the Las Vegas Valley.

Wind-driven flames 20 feet (6 meters) high in some spots charred more than 110 square miles (284 square kilometers) of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree woodland, according to an incident update. There was zero containment.

“The dry fuel acts as a ready ignition source, and when paired with those weather conditions it resulted in long-distance fire run and high flames, leading to extreme fire behavior,” the update said. No structures were threatened.

To the southwest, the Bonny Fire was holding steady at about 3.4 square miles (8.8 square kilometers) in rugged hills of Riverside County. More than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday near the community of Aguanga that is home to horse ranches and wineries.

Gusty winds and the chance of thunderstorms into Monday will heighten the risk of renewed growth, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, which was 5% contained.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

50th anniversary memorial for Delta Flight 723 crash held in Boston10h ago

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

DA: Man killed his Fulton County deputy wife and her brother to hide infidelity
10h ago

Ronald Bell sentenced to prison for extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
10h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
10h ago

Credit: AP

A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Matt Olson, Braves mash their way to sweep of Brewers
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Suicide bomber at political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 44 people, wounds...
32m ago
July keeps sizzling as Phoenix hits another 110-degree day and wildfires spread in...
36m ago
South Korean dog meat farmers push back against growing moves to outlaw their industry
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top