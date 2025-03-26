Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Erdogan accuses the opposition of wrecking Turkey's economy during protests over mayor's jailing

Turkey’s president has accused the political opposition of “sinking the economy” during the country’s largest protests in more than a decade
A protesters holds a flower as stand behind police barrier during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A protesters holds a flower as stand behind police barrier during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By ANDREW WILKS – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's president on Wednesday accused the political opposition of "sinking the economy" during the country's largest protests in more than a decade over the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, the biggest challenger to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 22-year rule.

The opposition has called for a boycott of companies that it says support Erdogan's government. The Turkish president accused the opposition of being "so desperate that they would throw the country and the nation into the fire."

In his address to lawmakers with his Justice and Development Party, or AKP, Erdogan added that “sabotage targeting the Turkish economy will be held accountable before the courts.”

Imamoglu, who was arrested a week ago, faces charges related to corruption and supporting terrorism within the Istanbul municipality alongside some 90 other suspects. A court ordered him to be imprisoned Sunday. A trial date has not been announced.

Many consider the case against Imamoglu to be politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is free of political influence.

The evidence against Imamoglu has not been officially disclosed. Many Turkish media outlets have reported that it is largely based on “secret witnesses.” The use of such testimony has been seen in previous criminal cases against opposition politicians.

The head of the opposition Iyi Party, Musavat Dervisoglu, questioned the evidence of corruption in Istanbul municipality. “Dozens of inspectors have gone, 1,300 inspections have been made, nothing has come out of these inspections,” he told party lawmakers.

Also Wednesday, Istanbul’s municipal assembly voted for a proxy mayor to stand in for Imamoglu. His Republican People’s Party, or CHP, which has a majority in the assembly, selected Nuri Aslan, previously the deputy mayor.

While the CHP has said it will no longer organize mass rallies at City Hall, students across Turkey continue protesting. Demonstrations in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, as well as smaller cities and towns, have been largely peaceful. Protesters demand Imamoglu’s release and an end to democratic backsliding.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said that 1,418 people have been detained in the past week over the protests.

Egitim-Sen, a trade union representing teachers and university lecturers, said its Istanbul University representative was detained. Student leftist groups said some of their members were also detained at their homes.

Turkey is not due for another election until 2028, but it's possible that Erdogan will call for an early vote to seek another term.

Imamoglu has been confirmed as the candidate for the CHP and has performed well in recent polls against Erdogan. His election as mayor of Turkey’s largest city in 2019 was a major blow to Erdogan and his party.

In this photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presents the "Benevolence and Kindness" award to former Syrian Army fighter pilot Ragheed Ahmad al-Tatari, right, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Protesters shout slogans during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A protester offers flowers to riot police during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Riot police officers use pepper spray to clear a protester during a protest after Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Huseyin Aldemir)

Credit: AP

Turkish court orders Erdogan rival jailed pending trial on corruption charges as protests grow

Thousands rally outside Istanbul city hall for 2nd night over mayor's arrest

Thousands rally in Istanbul as Erdogan issues warning against protests over mayor's arrest

The Latest

FILE - A ghost gun that police seized from an organized shoplifting crime ring is on display during a news conference at the Queens District Attorney's office in New York City, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Credit: AP

Supreme Court upholds Biden rule requiring serial numbers and background checks for ghost guns

7m ago

The Latest: Trump overhauls US elections in new executive order, including proof of citizenship

11m ago

US could run short of money to pay its bills by August without a debt limit deal, CBO says

17m ago

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

Sinkhole repairs underway on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

2h ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.