Ernst wins Drive On Championship for 3rd LPGA Tour title

With brother Drew, a former player at Coastal Carolina, working as her caddie, Ernst birdied Nos. 4-7 to get to 17 under, but dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13.

Kupcho is winless on the tour. The former Wake Forest star won the 2018 NCAA title and the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.

Kupcho birdied 10 and 12 to pull within three strokes of Ernst, then bogeyed 14, made the double bogey on the par-3 15th and bogeyed 17. She played most of the back nine in the opening round Thursday with a migraine that blurred her vision.

Jenny Coleman made it a 1-2-3 U.S. finish, closing with a 71 to get to 8 under.

In Gee Chun of Soiuth Korea was fourth at 7 under after a 69. Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela was another stroke back after a 73.

Nelly Korda, tied with Ernst and Kupcho for the first-round lead, had weekend rounds of 76 and 75 to tie for 28th at even par. Jessica Korda shot a 71 to tie for eighth at 4 under.