Erling Haaland scores his 100th goal for Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City by giving his team the lead against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion.

Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award for the best soccer player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.