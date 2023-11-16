BreakingNews
Marietta school board votes down book appeal; ‘Flamer’ to stay off shelves

Eric Kutsenda takes over as Padres' temporary control person following owner's death

Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler
National & World News
22 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler.

Seidler, who died Tuesday at 63, had been controlling owner since November 2020 when he replaced Ron Fowler, who took over in 2012.

Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Kutsenda will serve as temporary control person until a new controlling owner is approved.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire at historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park ruled accidental
52m ago

Credit: AP

Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case
2h ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
1h ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
1h ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Gaza loses communications due to lack of fuel, Israel signals forces may move south
6m ago
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
6m ago
Barefoot workers and cracked floors were found at a factory that made recalled eyedrops...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
20h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top