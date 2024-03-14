Eric Kendricks switches to Cowboys after picking Niners in free agency, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — Free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks has agreed to join the Dallas Cowboys after initially choosing the San Francisco 49ers, a person with knowledge of the deal said Wednesday night.

Kendricks will have a reunion with new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who was the 32-year-old's head coach in Minnesota for his first seven years in the NFL. Kendricks spent nine seasons with the Vikings before playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the contract were still be finalized.