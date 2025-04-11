Eric Dane, star of 'Euphoria' and Grey's Anatomy,' reveals he has ALS

"Euphoria" actor and former "Grey's Anatomy" veteran Eric Dane has announced that he has ALS but will continue working.
Dane, 52, revealed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in an interview with People magazine on Thursday.
“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he said. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”
The 52-year-old actor is married to actor Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, but filed to dismiss the petition earlier this year, news outlets reported.
“Euphoria” is set to resume shooting this month. Dane's publicist did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press.
ALS gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.
