Erdogan: Sweden can't join NATO if Quran-burning is allowed

“We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their accession, but unanimity is required.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara has fewer problems with Finland becoming NATO member than with its neighbor Sweden. He stressed, however, that it was up to the military alliance to decide whether to accept one country only or the Nordic duo together — something that both countries are committed to.

Should NATO decide to deal the membership processes of the Nordic neighbors separately, “(Turkey) will then of course reconsider (ratifying) Finland’s membership separately and more favorably, I can say,” Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his Estonian colleague in Tallinn. He did not give a timeframe.

Erdogan also repeated that Turkey’s view on Finland’s membership was “positive.”

“But it is not positive about Sweden, that should be known,” Erdogan said.

___

Tanner reported from Helsinki.

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin