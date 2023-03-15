Erdogan hints Turkey may ratify Finland's NATO membership

Speaking during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted there have been increasing indications over recent weeks that Turkey is prepared to ratify Finland’s membership before Sweden’s.

He said that “we are prepared for that situation as well.”

“We don’t hide at all that we preferred to be ratified together, to make the whole journey hand in hand,” Kristersson said. But “I’ve always also expressed the fact that every … country in NATO makes their own ratification decisions and we have full respect for that.”

The Swedish leader said that there has been “very good progress” and “we do believe … that we are ready for ratification, but we respect that only Turkey can make Turkey’s decisions.”

"Of course, we hope for a rapid ratification process after the Turkish election," he said. Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term in office in May 14 elections.

Turkish officials have been angered by a series of separate demonstrations in Sweden, including a protest by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy.

Niinisto is scheduled to arrive in Turkey along with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Thursday, when the two officials will tour areas affected by a devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria last month.

Niinisto and Erdogan are scheduled to meet in Istanbul on Friday.