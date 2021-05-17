Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible for the Syria operations of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. He identified him by his codename, Sofi Nurettin, and said he was a Syrian national.

“The PKK’s (official) responsible for Syria ... was rendered ineffective in an operation in Iraq that was conducted as a result of the long-term work of our National Intelligence Directorate,” Erdogan said. “This terrorist led the armed wing of this organization for a long time before becoming the head of its activities in Syria.”