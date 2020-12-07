Erdogan calls for energy talks as EU considers Med sanctions

Late last month, the Turkish seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis returned to port, as it had done before October’s EU meeting. However, another research ship, the Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, remains off Cyprus’ southwest coast.

Erdogan called for the EU to rid itself of its “strategic blindness” and not be used as a tool of Greece and Cyprus.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendiaso last week described Turkish efforts to de-escalate the crisis as “unconvincing” and demanded action to rein in Ankara.

Tensions between NATO allies Turkey and Greece escalated over the summer with a military build-up after Turkey sent the Oruc Reis, escorted by navy frigates, into disputed waters. The move prompted Greece to also send its warships, and both countries conducted military exercises to assert their claims.

Turkey says it is standing up for its energy rights, as well as those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots while Athens and Nicosia call Turkey's actions a breach of their territorial waters.

