Epsilon forecast to become a hurricane approaching Bermuda

Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda and residents have been urged to closely monitor the storm.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Epsilon had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Tuesday afternoon — up from 60 mph (95 kph) hours earlier. The storm was located about 615 miles (995 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda as of 5 p.m. EDT and it was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).