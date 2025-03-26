Episcopal bishop criticized by President Trump has a 2-book deal with young readers publisher

NEW YORK (AP) — The Episcopal bishop who in January angered President Donald Trump has a deal for two books for young people. Both are based on the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde's best-selling "How We Learn to Be Brave."

Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that it will release a young adult edition, adapted by novelist Bryan Bliss and titled “We Can Be Brave,” on Oct. 25. The picture book “I Can Learn to Be Brave," with illustrations by Holly Hatam, is scheduled for the summer of 2026.

"Every day, children and adolescents face challenges that require great courage — from taking their first steps to walking through the doors of a new school. With these books I hope to remind young readers that learning to be brave is simply part of life," Budde said in a statement. "The process involves taking risks, making mistakes, asking for help, and slowly gaining competence in whatever once felt impossible. We never stop learning to be brave, and some of our most formative experiences occur when we are young.”