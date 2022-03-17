EPA names part of Hackensack River to Superfund list

Later assessments could reveal more about possible health effects, but for now, officials cautioned that the contaminants could be absorbed by fish in the 19-mile (30-kilometer) stretch of river, which runs from the Oradell Reservoir Dam nearly to the mouth of Newark Bay. Warnings against consuming any fish from the river have already been posted, officials said.

The listing means that the site will undergo a clean-up process, funded by still unidentified responsible parties, but that could take years.