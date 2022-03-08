EPA memo steers water money to disadvantaged communities

Hansen, a co-author of the report, said disadvantaged communities sometimes lack the resources to compete for funding and that it’s important they can upgrade their infrastructure without taking on more debt.

The EPA memo is part of the Biden administration's "Justice40" goal of providing 40% of benefits from federal investment in areas like clean water to disadvantaged communities that are often low income or largely minority. Some advocates have asked for more details about how the program will be administered.

Many Republican officials have criticized the effort, saying the White House should not impose a policy agenda on infrastructure funding. In January, a coalition of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying an “excessive consideration of equity, union memberships or climate” would be counterproductive.

And after federal officials issued guidance aimed at prioritizing pedestrian and bicycle safety when widening roads, a top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said the new infrastructure law shouldn’t be “a vehicle for the administration’s woke agenda.”

According to the EPA memo, the funding for water projects will flow through state revolving funds and include grants and forgivable loans. States must tell the agency how they intend to use the funds and the EPA will review those plans.

“The implementation memo really gives states the rules of the road,” said Radhika Fox, head of the EPA’s Office of Water.

Money to replace lead pipes, for example, needs to be used to get rid of the entire lead portion of a pipe — not just a part of it, according to the memo.

Erik Olson of the Natural Resources Defense Council praised the requirement, noting that partial line replacements can actually increase the amount of lead in tap water.

A portion of the $5 billion for addressing contaminants like the chemical compounds known as PFAS, or forever chemicals, also has to go to disadvantaged communities and smaller water systems, the memo said.

