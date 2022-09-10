EPA loses key ruling as Flint residents pursue water claims

Starting in April 2014, Flint pulled water from the Flint River for 18 months without treating it to reduce corrosion. The water caused lead to be released from old pipes and into kitchen taps, bathrooms and water heaters.

Much of the blame rested with regulators in Gov. Rick Snyder's administration who didn't require corrosion control. The state agreed to pay much of a $626 million settlement with Flint residents, mostly children, who were exposed to the water.

But residents are also suing the EPA, which was aware of complaints about the water and had authority to aggressively intervene. The EPA's inspector general found that a regional office failed to establish clear roles and responsibilities.

A federal agency has defenses to negligence claims in court, but Levy so far has rejected them. A separate but similar lawsuit against the EPA is being heard by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.

