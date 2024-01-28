Environmental officials working to clean up fuel after fiery tanker truck crash in Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Environmental officials in Ohio were back on the scene Sunday of a fiery tanker truck crash, working to contain thousands of gallons (liters) of diesel fuel that spilled during the accident.

The truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons (28,390 liters) of diesel, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel.

As part of that effort, response crews will excavate impacted soil, according to the state EPA. Officials will remain on the scene to make sure all appropriate steps are taken to ensure the health and safety of resident and waterways, the agency said in a written statement.