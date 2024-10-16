Entertainment and lifestyle titan Barry Diller will have memoir out next spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Barry Diller has a memoir coming out next spring, covering a life that could fill multiple volumes.

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Diller's “Who Knew” will be released May 20, following his rise from the mail room of the William Morris Agency to the heights of wealth and influence. His many achievements range from producing “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Saturday Night Fever” to founding the Fox Broadcasting Company.

“I’ve had a history with telling stories and I thought mine was a good yarn if I could write it myself and tell it truthfully. I welcome it being out there for others to judge, and hopefully enjoy,” Diller, 82, said in a statement.