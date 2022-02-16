Entangled humpback whale cleared of marine debris off Maui

“The debris included a dozen different types of lines and netting," the statement said, with at least 30 feet (9.14 meters) of thick line estimated to be at least 1 1/2 inches (3.8 centimeters) thick. “While the gear sunk out of reach and couldn’t be recovered, responders obtained critical documentation of the removed gear to determine its possible origins.”
It is a federal crime to approach a humpback whale and the response team was working under a special federal permit.
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale and her calf in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale and her calf in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an entangled humpback whale in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary off Maui. The female humpback, traveling with a male and a calf, was freed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (M. Lammers/NOAA via AP) (MMHSRP Permit # 18786-06)
In this photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials remove mooring line and a buoy from a young humpback whale off Ukumehame, Maui, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Federal officials say the yearling humpback was freed from entanglement in gear that included about 140 feet of line and a plastic trawling buoy. (Rachel Finn/NOAA via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials remove mooring line and a buoy from a young humpback whale off Ukumehame, Maui, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Federal officials say the yearling humpback was freed from entanglement in gear that included about 140 feet of line and a plastic trawling buoy. (Rachel Finn/NOAA via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials remove mooring line and a buoy from a young humpback whale off Ukumehame, Maui, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Federal officials say the yearling humpback was freed from entanglement in gear that included about 140 feet of line and a plastic trawling buoy. (Ed Lyman/NOAA via AP)
In this photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, officials remove mooring line and a buoy from a young humpback whale off Ukumehame, Maui, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Federal officials say the yearling humpback was freed from entanglement in gear that included about 140 feet of line and a plastic trawling buoy. (Ed Lyman/NOAA via AP)
