'Enjoy your vacation.' Borussia Dortmund makes fun of PSG after reaching Champions League final

PARIS (AP) — After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well.

Dortmund celebrated Tuesday's semifinal win by rubbing a bit of salt in PSG's wounds with a tongue-in-cheek message posted on social networks on Wednesday. The German team posted an image of a hot air balloon in Dortmund's yellow-and-black colors flying over a beach where a PSG towel is spread out on the sand.

Written across the image was the French phrase for “Enjoy your vacation.”