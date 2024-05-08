BreakingNews
Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
Nation & World News

'Enjoy your vacation.' Borussia Dortmund makes fun of PSG after reaching Champions League final

After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate at the end of the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
5 hours ago

PARIS (AP) — After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well.

Dortmund celebrated Tuesday's semifinal win by rubbing a bit of salt in PSG's wounds with a tongue-in-cheek message posted on social networks on Wednesday. The German team posted an image of a hot air balloon in Dortmund's yellow-and-black colors flying over a beach where a PSG towel is spread out on the sand.

Written across the image was the French phrase for “Enjoy your vacation.”

The message was a response to PSG's tweet after beating Barcelona in the quarterfinals, which featured an image of a hot air balloon in the Spanish team's colors sinking in the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Dortmund won 1-0 in the second leg for a 2-0 aggregate victory that left big-spending PSG still searching for a first Champions League victory. Mats Hummels scored the only goal of the second leg at the Parc des Princes to give Dortmund a chance to secure a second Champions League trophy after winning in 1997. Dortmund also reached the Champions League final in 2013, losing to Bayern.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Laken Riley case: Suspect faces 10 charges in indictment11m ago

BREAKING
Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024
23m ago

Gov. Kemp signs bill easing zoning restrictions on drug treatment centers
33m ago

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying

Credit: Nell Carroll

Athens elections shape up as referendum on crime after Laken Riley slaying

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man, 3 kids found dead in suspected murder-suicide, Gwinnett police say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges Donald Trump to debate at Libertarian Convention
5m ago
Dozens still missing after South African building collapse; 7 confirmed dead
7m ago
Slow to expand, internet casino gambling is the future of US betting, industry execs say
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: An ascendant Anthony Edwards has become the NBA’s biggest deal
2h ago
Great deal for TV-watching Braves fans: Pay now, pay later
Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club