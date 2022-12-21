Eni, Total announce sizeable new gas discovery off Cyprus

Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides told The Associated Press on Monday that the amount of gas already discovered inside Cyprus’ offshore economic zone is conservatively estimated at 12-15 trillion cubic feet. Other companies also holding exploration licenses for blocks inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone include Chevron and partners Dutch Shell and Israeli NewMed as well as ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum.

The Eni-Total consortium holds by far the most concessions — 7 of 13 blocs that make up Cyprus’ zone.

Chevron, Shell and NewMed are developing the Aphrodite field, estimated to hold approximately 4.25 trillion cubic feet of gas that’s expected to reach markets by 2027.

There’s enough natural gas in the east Mediterranean area for export until at least 2050, according to analyses by the East Mediterranean Gas Forum, a body composed of Greece, Italy, Egypt, Cyprus, Israel, France, Jordan and Palestine.